Rezoning proposal in Cade raises concerns over new recycling facility next to Greenpoint Landfill

ST. MARTIN PARISH — A proposed recycling facility next to the Greenpoint Landfill in St. Martin Parish has residents concerned about potential zoning changes that could open the door to more industrial development in their community.

The facility, proposed by Acadiana Waste Services, would require rezoning the land from its current classification to Industrial Three, which allows for more intense industrial operations. While the planning and zoning commission has already approved the rezoning with stipulations on operating hours and other conditions, the proposal still needs final approval from the parish council.

David Pugh, who lives near the proposed site, expressed strong opposition to the project.

"Once they get that Industrial 3, it opens up a big door," Pugh said. "My initial reaction is hands off, stay away. I'm scared of it."

Pugh's concerns center not just on the proposed facility itself, but on what the zoning change could allow in the future.

"If we give them the zoning that they are looking for, which is Industrial 3, who knows what's coming after?" he said.

Pugh also questioned why his community should bear the burden of industrial projects.

"Why is St. Martin Parish District 2 — why are we supposed to be the recipient of all the things that Lafayette doesn't want?" Pugh said.

Acadiana Waste Services provides residential and commercial trash hauling and recycling services across the region. The company has been contacted for comment, though representatives have not yet provided a detailed response about the proposal.

Pugh noted that St. Martin Parish does not currently offer curbside recycling pickup, but said that wouldn't change his opposition to the facility.

"Would you be more supportive of this if St. Martin Parish did have a curbside recycling service? No, not at all — because this is the wrong thing, and the wrong place, just like that crazy dumpsite over there," he said, referring to the adjacent landfill.

According to the parish clerk, the proposed zoning ordinance is set to be read to the council at their next meeting, moving the process forward toward a final vote.

The St. Martin Parish Council will consider the zoning change at their meeting on Tuesday, as residents like Pugh prepare to make their voices heard during the review process.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.