Protecting the basin, preserving a culture

ST. MARTIN PARISH — The Atchafalaya Basin is known for its towering cypress trees, abundant wildlife and winding waterways, but for local artist and Cypress Cove Landing co-owner Jourdan Thibodeaux, it represents something even greater — a way of life worth protecting.

Thibodeaux said the basin's importance extends beyond its natural beauty. As South Louisiana's primary floodway, it helps store and move floodwaters during heavy rain events while supporting countless species of fish and wildlife. He believes protecting the basin benefits everyone who calls the region home.

"I don't care who you are, what town you're from, what tax bracket you're in, you got to worry about a flood, you know? That's just South Louisiana life and as long as we're not taking care of where the water is supposed to go, it's coming in your house," Thibodeaux said.

Although he spent his childhood exploring the basin, Thibodeaux said he did not fully appreciate what it meant until he was older.

"I mean, I've been here my whole life. I learned to swim right here. I learned to ride my bike on the levee. I've been in the basin forever, but I didn't appreciate what it is that we have until I was an adult," Thibodeaux said.

That appreciation eventually led him and business partner Scott Lagrange to take over Cypress Cove Landing three years ago. More than a boat launch, the landing has become a gathering place where visitors can experience the basin while learning about its history, culture and environmental significance.

"The same thing you look out of here is what our ancestors first saw when they came out here. So, it's a huge thing. Not just preserving our culture and our community, but where our food originated and the beauty that you get to see every time you come out here— not to mention all the wildlife out here," LaGrange said.

Beyond welcoming visitors, Thibodeaux and LaGrange have partnered with organizations to support conservation efforts and educate the public about the basin's role in protecting South Louisiana. "We've done a lot of work with these organizations, like Atchafalaya Basinkeeper and other organizations, that do their best to either beautify by removing litter or stopping a lot of this legislation that just kind of leans toward helping corporations," Thibodeaux said.

Thibodeaux said protecting the basin is one of the few issues that affects every resident of South Louisiana, regardless of where they live.

"At the end of the day, this is one of those things that affects literally every single member of our community. It's very, very few things that I could say, 'this affects everybody,'" Thibodeaux said.

Lagrange hopes more people will recognize the basin's value before it's too late.

"If people don't realize what we got here, it's time to wake up, you know? We have the most beautiful, one of the most beautiful destination places right here in our backyard, in St. Martin Parish, and we're just thankful for it," Lagrange said.

