Police attempting to identify 2021 homicide suspect

St. Martinville Police
Posted at 4:55 PM, Feb 27, 2024
ST. MARTINVILLE, La. — On August 23, 2021, at about 8:50 am, officers from the St. Martinville Police Department were dispatched to a report of a shooting in the 100 block of Audrey Circle.

Upon arrival, officers located a male subject suffering from a gunshot wound. He later succumbed to his injuries.

The subject pictured below is wanted for questioning in connection with the incident, Chief Ricky Martin announced Tuesday.

Chief Martin asks anyone who knows the identity of the male subject or has information about this case to contact the St. Martinville Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 337-394-3001.

