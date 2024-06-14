Poche's RV Park adds state's largest aqua park

ST. MARTIN PARISH — The state’s largest aqua park is now being housed at Poche’s RV Park in Breaux Bridge.

As the summer days get hotter, Poche’s RV Park Owner Greg Domingue has the perfect solution.

“We knew we need to cool people off and get them in the water,” Domingue said.

“Our pool’s only so big, it can only hold so many people. I would much prefer something like this.”

His preference was a 15,000 square-feet, 37-piece inflatable obstacle course for ages six and up.

“I think we’ve had a 60-year-old get on it,” Domingue said.

Dominque has spent the past six years coordinating with Union Aqua Parks turning his vision of an obstacle course into a reality through hand-picked pieces.

He said this was an effort to make the park more family-oriented.

“We want to cater to the families,” Domingue said.

“With you know the kids, the teenagers, give them something to do during the summer. Brings them together, gets them out of the house, gets them active gets them doing something, and not only that, they get to play in the water, get to have a good time, and play together.”

The RV park has 85 concrete slab RV sites where guests can stay overnight.

St. Martin Parish Economic Development Authority Executive Director Jennifer Stelly said the parish has more RV campgrounds than hotels, which helps generate parish revenue through an occupancy tax.

For Domingue, it's all about keeping it local.

“We want them to stay local,” Domingue said.

“It’s gonna bring more people here. You know we want them to spend local. That’s what it’s all about that’s what we do. We like our local community. I love being a part of St. Martin Parish and Breaux Bridge.”

Reece Guilbeau was one of the kids playing on the aqua park. Slipping, sliding and climbing.

“I’ve been playing on this great, I don’t know what it’s called but it’s pretty cool,” Guilbeau said.

“I was like they finally added something new.”

After trying out the different obstacle courses, he already has a favorite.

“Probably the rope where you have to climb up,” Guilbeau said. “And it’s a challenge, I only did it once.”

Reece was there with his parents and siblings. His mother Carissa brought her kids to the RV Park for the aqua park.

“Something new, something close to home, you don’t have to travel so far,” Carissa Guilbeau said.

“It’s amazing, It’s convenient it's fun, the kids love it. 17 years old and 12 years old and they both enjoy it the same.”

And Reece said he will definitely be returning.

The aqua park opened Memorial Day Weekend and will be open until Oct. 1.

If you are interested in the chance to win free aqua park day passes, head to their Facebook for a chance to win.

