Power outage scheduled tonight in Cecilia and Henderson

Entergy customers in the Henderson and Cecilia areas will experience a planned power outage tonight.

The outage is scheduled to start at 12 a.m. and last approximately four hours.

This outage is necessary to conduct emergency repair work at the substation serving this area, according to a spokesperson for Entergy.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel