Phase one nears completion in St. Martinville fairgrounds project

ST. MARTIN PARISH — St. Martinville’s long-anticipated fairgrounds revitalization project is nearing the end of its first phase. The multi-phase project aims to transform the city’s festival space into a modern, inclusive destination for recreation, community events, and economic development.

“Our plan initially with the grant was to have completion of phase one done by the end of July, right at the beginning of August but now with all of the rain that we have had in the past month of June it has really set us back,” said Danielle Fontenette, Director of Culture and Tourism for the City of St. Martinville.

Despite those setbacks, Fontenette says phase one remains close to completion. Work underway includes several key upgrades designed to make the fairgrounds more inviting and accessible to the public.

“Implementing a playground, a track area and a parking lot for people to use, cleaning up the bayou side and planting trees to give more shade,” Fontenette said.

The improvements are being funded by the Love Louisiana grant, a one-time $400,000 award provided to support community-focused cultural development. According to Fontenette, the fairgrounds overhaul will unfold in three distinct phases.

Cleveland Lee, a recent transplant to St. Martinville, expressed optimism about the impact of the project on local life.

“I think it’s a great idea, there’s a lot of people that stay inside the house now and days so they should start getting outside,” Lee said.

Phase two will focus on renovating the site’s warehouse, with the goal of encouraging economic development and creating a venue for small businesses and events. Asked what that development might look like, Fontenette said the ideas are still evolving.

“It’s still being worked out, several things such as a brewery has come to the conversation table, a farmers market, an outdoor concert area in case it’s raining,” she said.

The final phase will center on expanding access to the adjacent bayou. Plans include installing infrastructure that will allow residents and visitors to fish, dock boats, and engage more fully with the waterway.

As the city prepares to move into the next stages of development, Fontenette says her commitment to the project remains personal and long term.

“I plan on being there when phase three starts until it finishes,” she said.

The revitalization is part of a broader vision to reconnect neighborhoods across St. Martinville and reestablish the fairgrounds as a gathering space for the entire community.

