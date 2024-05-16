Pat's Fisherman's Wharf Customer turns volunteer and helps with storm pick up

Henderson, La—Pat's Fisherman's Wharf resturant and hotel has served the Henderson community for nearly eight decades. It was heavily damaged this week after an EF-2 tornado swept through the area. Now, volunteers feel it's an act of service to help restore a community staple.

The Henderson community is working tirelessly to clean up debris, remove trees, and haul away large items from the recent tornado.

"Do you want me to throw the wood in the truck? I am good at throwing!" said Casey Langley, a volunteer helping out at Pat Fisherman's Wharf.

Volunteers range from close friends, family, and businessmen around the area.

"Our blood, sweat, and tears show love and gratitude for this place," said Casey Langley.

For one volunteer, Casey Langley, this is far from work; it's more of a labor of love.

"You just show up; you do not wait to be asked," said Langley.

She set out the day to clean up her yard but changed her mind and decided to lend a hand at Pat's Fisherman's Wharf Hotel and Restaurant, where she would typically dine.

"You know it's been here for a long time, and Pat built a legacy, and we want to keep it that way," said Langley.

Pat's Fisherman's Wharf was more than just a place to have a good time for Casey and her family. It turned into a home, a haven; the family that owns Pat's helped Casey when she was down on luck.

"Harvey and his wife, Mrs. Tracy, did a lot to help me," said Langley.

Casey, filled with gratitude, says she is beyond pleased to pay it all back by dedicating hours to restoring a Henderson treasure. Co-owner Harvey Huval says there is only one way to describe it.

" It's just a lot of love, and it makes me feel good," said Huval.

"It's what you are supposed to do for the people you love and care about," said Casey.

The owners say rebuilding the hotel will take months, but the restaurant should open in a few weeks.