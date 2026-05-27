Parks breaks ground on long-awaited library project

ST. MARTIN PARISH — Parks is moving forward with a long-anticipated library project after years of community discussion, with a groundbreaking held next to Town Hall marking a major step toward construction.

Library Director Charlar Brew says the moment represents years of persistence and planning finally paying off. “This day is a testament of patience, perseverance of an eight-year project that has become a reality,” Brew said.

Brew says the project grew out of long-standing concerns about space and resources at the current library, which many residents said had become too small to meet the needs of a growing community. Leaders say the new facility will be built on land next to Parks Town Hall, a site secured specifically for the project.

Mayor Kevin Kately says the library will help address access gaps for residents who rely on its services. “We can't assume everyone has internet, we can’t assume everyone has computers so this is going to be a great opportunity. more space, it gives them the opportunity to come here to the library, do their homework, research, whatever the case may be if they don’t have those products at their house,” Kately said.

The project carries an estimated $2 million price tag and is expected to move into construction as early as next week, once final approvals are in place. Kately also emphasized the community effort behind the project. “It's very exciting and what I love about it is that the community came together,” Kately said.

Brew said seeing the project reach this stage reflects years of commitment to the community. “A commitment that I made to the community, and that I'm able to—we are able to fulfill this community. It's just… it’s just overwhelming. I can't even talk about it,” Brew said.

Once complete, expected in February, the new library will offer expanded space for programs, community events, and educational resources as Parks continues to grow.