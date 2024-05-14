One person killed, several homes damaged after EF-2 tornado touches down in Cecilia

ST. MARTIN PARISH — The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-2 tornado touched down in Henderson and Cecilia in St. Martin Parish.

One person was killed in a mobile home park and several homes were damaged in Cecilia after Monday's severe weather. According to the park's owner, a 23-year-old woman was killed when her camper was tossed around during the tornado and pinned her underneath a slide. The woman's family was en route from Texas.

Also in Cecilia, one man's home was damaged when strong winds blew the awning off of the front of his home. Lance Menard has lived in his home for 14 years and said he has witnessed seven hurricanes, but has never experienced damage like this before.

"I'm very surprised. I just thank God that I wasn't home and children weren't present." Menard wasn't home at the time of the storm, but said his neighbor, Samantha Wiltz, informed him of what had happened.

Wiltz described what she experienced Monday night, "It just got really dark. I kind of heard the wind moving everything around. I then grabbed daughter and jumped in the tub. It just got really, really loud. It took like maybe five minutes max. I looked outside and the first thing I saw was his carport was gone."

The Louisiana Department of Health confirmed three storm-related deaths in Louisiana.