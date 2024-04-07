One killed, one arrested after UTV crash in St. Martin Parish

ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. — Shortly before 3:30 am on April 7, 2024, Louisiana State Police Troop I responded to a fatal crash involving an off-road UTV on Louisiana Highway 737 near Leblanc Road.

According to Louisiana State Police, the crash claimed the life of 39-year-old Summer Le of Bunkie.

The crash occurred as Le was riding as a passenger in a side-by-side off-road UTV driven north on LA-737 by Ryan Lormand of Arnaudville. At the same time, a 2001 Ford F-150 pickup was being driven north by 60-year-old Joseph Davis of Arnaudville. Davis' F-150 struck the UTV from behind, ejecting Lormand and Le, the initial investigation revealed.

Both Lormand and Le were unrestrained in the UTV. Lormand was transported to a local hospital with moderate injuries. Le was pronounced dead at the scene by the St. Martin Parish Coroner's Office. Lormand's impairment is unknown at this time. Test results are pending and charges are pending, officials report.

Davis was not injured as a result of the crash. He provided a breath sample that indicated a blood alcohol concentration of more than three times the legal limit. He was transported to the St. Martin Parish Corrections Center and booked on the charge of LRS 14:32.1 vehicular homicide.

"Driving impaired is not only illegal but also incredibly dangerous, posing significant risks to both the driver and others on the road," said TFC Thomas Gossen.

Louisiana Revised Statute 14:32.1 underscores the severity of impaired driving offenses and highlights the legal consequences for those found guilty.

"It is crucial for all drivers to prioritize safety by abstaining from driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs," Gossen continued. "Remember, a responsible choice behind the wheel can save lives and prevent devastating lifelong consequences."

Troopers wish to remind ATV/UTV operators about the importance of not riding on public roadways with off-road-only type vehicles. Information about Louisiana State Law regarding ATV operation on public roadways can be found at http://www.legis.la.gov/Legis/Law.aspx?d=88237 [legis.la.gov].

Troop I has investigated 14 fatal crashes resulting in 15 deaths in 2023.