Ochsner St. Martin redirecting ambulances due to severe flooding

BREAUX BRIDGE, La. — Ochsner St. Martin Hospital is diverting all incoming ambulances due to severe flooding.

According to Ochsner Health officials, the hospital is redirecting ambulances due to flooding that occurred in the area on Saturday, June 1. Patients arriving at the emergency department will be evaluated and treated or transferred based on the facility's capabilities at that time.

The St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office is also warning motorists to stay off the roads due to the excessive rainfall. There are several streets and roadways throughout St. Martin Parish that are currently flooded, particularly in the Breaux Bridge and Cecilia areas.

Roads closed:



Cecilia High School Road

Grand Point From Grand Anse to Four Corners

Alccide Bonin from Madeline Blvd. to Coteau Rodaire

The Sheriff's Office is asking motorists to stay off the roads until the water drains and the roads are passable.

