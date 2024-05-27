Non-profit looking for volunteers to continue cleaning up St. Martin Parish after severe weather

ST. MARTIN PARISH — On Friday at Henderson City Hall, Love Acadiana volunteers were present to sign up new volunteers ages 14 and up.

Love Acadiana Emergency Response Team lead Tim Barbier has been out since last week volunteering eight-hour days alongside volunteers wherever they are dispatched.

“So far we’ve done about 50 homes and there's a lot more to do,” Barbier said.

“Taking down trees, cutting trees hauling debris to the road. Also, we’re assessing homes that need tarps on them.”

Barbier said many people are still living in their homes that are damaged. He’s seen most damage so far from trees.

“Most severe damage is there's a lot of trees that are down,” Barbier said.

“Trees that are down in people's yards, trees that have fallen on homes, a lot of wind damage. A lot of trees that are broken but haven't fallen yet. It makes it a very dangerous situation.”

He volunteers to serve the community, and in the past has helped with other natural disaster damage.

“You know a lot of these people that have damage, they can't afford to pay a tree service to come in to take care of what they have,” Barbier said.

The appreciation from those the non-profit serves is the greatest reward.

“Well it’s really not just one story, it’s all of them,” Barbier said.

“Everybody is appreciative, everybody is very you know ‘thank you’ and ‘we appreciate what you’re doing for us,’ and we’re out here just to help whoever we can.”

Love Acadiana Director Tara Baudoin said people should volunteer as a way to give back to others.

“First of all, because it’s needed,” Baudoin said.

“And we’re just neighbors helping neighbors. But it also is, I think it’s what we’re created for. You know in the Bible it says that God created good works for us to do even before we were born so whenever we walk in those good works we’re just fulfilling our purpose and that's why when we leave we feel so fulfilled and great about what we did.”

Baudoin said on the weekends, they have as many as 30 volunteers. If you’re interested in becoming a volunteer click the link here.

