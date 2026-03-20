New Ochsner health center opens in Breaux Bridge

ST. MARTIN PARISH — Ochsner St. Martin Hospital has opened a new health center in Breaux Bridge, expanding access to specialty care for patients across St. Martin Parish. The 6,200 square-foot clinic sits next to the existing hospital and offers nine exam rooms, a treatment room, and an X-ray room, providing convenient access to orthopedics, general surgery, and other specialties.

“This is a health clinic that we opened in Breaux Bridge, supported by the hospital service district. The purpose of the clinic is to increase the amount of specialties that we offer here in Breaux Bridge to the community,” said Jennifer Vicknair, associate vice president of nursing and hospital administrator at Ochsner St. Martin Hospital.

Residents have long traveled to Lafayette for specialty care, but the new clinic brings these services closer to home. Vicknair explained that the facility provides patients a place to see their providers before procedures and for post-operative care.

“We offer same day surgery at our hospital, as well as same day cath lab surgeries so we wanted to provide a space for our providers to be able to see our patients before the visit as well as post op so this provides a space for those providers to serve those patients here in town,” Vicknair said.

The new clinic is dedicated to Burton Dupuis, president of Hospital Service District #2, who helped secure funding to expand healthcare access in Breaux Bridge and the surrounding community.

With specialties like orthopedics and general surgery now available locally, many patients no longer have to make the trip to Lafayette. Vicknair said the project would not have been possible without the support and leadership of Hospital Service District #2.

“Without his support and leadership, none of this would be possible, Ochsner St. Martin Hospital and Hospital Service District have a collaborative relationship where we both just focus on excellence, innovation and high quality,” she said.

For general surgeries and orthopedics, patients often had to see providers in Lafayette or at other clinics, but now they can see their providers close to home.

“For general surgeries and orthopedics many times they would have to see a provider either in Lafayette or at one of our other clinics so this just provides them a new clinic to be able to see their providers right close to home,” Vicknair said.

The clinic, supported by Hospital Service District #2 and Ochsner Lafayette General, is part of a broader effort to keep care local, connected, and more convenient for patients across St. Martin Parish.

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