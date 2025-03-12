New Iberia man dies while walking in St. Martin Parish

A New Iberia man was killed early Tuesday in St. Martin Parish.

State Police say Trey Comeaux, 33, was pushing a bike on La. 31 near Lady of the Lake Road in St. Martin Parish. It was around 5 a.m. and there was heavy fog, they say.

Comeaux was walking south on the highway, and a southbound pick-up truck hit him, sending him into the northbound lane, where he was hit by a car, Troopers say.

Comeaux sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene. The other two drivers were properly restrained and uninjured. A routine toxicology sample was obtained from Comeaux and submitted for analysis. The driver of the Dodge Ram was not suspected of being impaired and voluntarily provided a breath sample which revealed no alcohol detected. This crash remains under investigation.

"Troopers wish to remind pedestrians that Louisiana law requires them to use a sidewalk when one is available. If no sidewalk is provided, pedestrians should walk facing oncoming traffic when practical. Walking against the flow of traffic allows pedestrians to better anticipate approaching vehicles and react promptly. Additionally, never assume that a motorist can see you and stay visible by wearing bright or reflective clothing in low-light or reduced visibility conditions, such as fog and rain," a release states.

For additional information on pedestrian safety, visit the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission’s website at: https://www.lahighwaysafety.org/our-programs/bicycle-pedestrian-safety/