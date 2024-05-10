New bill could enforce stricter seafood importation rules

A proposed seafood bill in the state could create stricter regulations on imported fish.

One owner of a restaurant that’s been in the community for 80 years discusses why its important to keep seafood in Louisiana local.

Harvey Huval has been working at Pat’s Fisherman’s Wharf in Henderson for 60 years.

“It’s family owned,” Huval said. “I’m second generation and my daughter’s probably gonna be third generation.”

He currently runs the restaurant started by his late father Pat Huval alongside his siblings Cynthia and Jude. He said the restaurant is known for one particular item.

“Probably would be crawfish,” Huval said. “That’s why we started at crawfish and shrimp, oysters, mostly Louisiana seafood is what we serve.”

But this year, the restaurant dealt with an issue they’ve never had, a shortage.

“We’ve been having a crawfish plant probably since the 1950s,” Huval said. “This is the first year we don’t peel crawfish in our plant because of the drought.”

Huval said their only option was to keep it local, paying $5 more a pound, even though imported crawfish is half the price.

“We had a shortage of crawfish and we just couldn’t peel this year,” Huval said. “So, I had to mind my crawfish meat with a local plant.”

Senate Bill 62 proposed by Sen. Mike Fesi, would adopt new labeling laws to prevent imported seafood processors from mimicking packaging with Louisiana cultural references.

The packaging would also have to label the country it is from.

“Well it's got its advantages and disadvantages,” Huval said. “It goes again with the how you’re gonna stay in business, you gotta make a profit. If things get too high you gotta go up high on your menu. If you go too high, you drive the customers away.”

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, 80% of seafood consumption comes from imported products.

Huval said inflation is the worst he’s seen since they’ve been open but he is sticking to his roots.

“Well the quality, the quality is so much better,” Huval said. “And dealing with local folks, I’d rather keep it here.”

Huval said if restaurants begin to depend more on imported seafood in times of inflation, he hope one thing doesn’t get lost here in Louisiana.

“I hope we stay with our culture with our Louisiana seafood, or shrimp our oysters,” Huval said. “Well, truly Louisiana oysters and Louisiana shrimps are the best in the world.”

The next step for the bill is heading to the House for consideration.