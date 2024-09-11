Months after rebuilding from tornado, Pat's Fisherman's Wharf braces for Francine

HENDERSON — Lower parts of St. Martin Parish are under a voluntary evacuation as Hurricane Francine nears the Louisiana coastline.

"As a precautionary measure, due to the fact that Stephenville is more low-lying and susceptible to flooding with large amounts of rain, so therefore just as a precautionary measure, we put out a voluntary evacuation, and from the law enforcement and safety perspective, in the event there is an event, they're concern is can we get to the individuals if power lines are down or if a road is flooded," said Pete Delcambre, St.Martin Parish President.

In the upper parts of the Parish, towns like Henderson, people spent the day preparing, stocking up on goods and gas, and filling up sandbags.

"It's the calm before the storm---and you ask how we get ready, and we are just waiting, just waiting," said Harvey Huval.

Huval owns the popular restaurant Pat's Fisherman's Wharf, which is not a stranger to severe weather. In May, a tornado nearly destroyed the restaurant. After rebuilding his restaurant, Huval is not worried about history repeating itself with Hurricane Francine nearing the coast.

"We are not scared at all; we are Cajuns, and we are tough," said Huval.

On the eve of Francine's arrival, Huval gave a tour of his restaurant and its renovations since the May tornado. The majority of the property has been repaired and is back up and running, and with this storm on the way, Huval says he is ready for this next storm event.

"This is not our first Hurricane, and then before that, we had floods, but in the last episode, we had a tornado, which is much worse than a hurricane," said Huval.

Check out the following Sand Bag locations in St. Martin Parish

Sandbags will be available at the following locations:

Ruth Barn– 1035 Ruth Bridge Highway, Breaux Bridge

South Barn– 1011 Capritto 40 Arpent Road, St. Martinville

Paul Angelle Park– 2458 Cecilia Senior High School Road, Breaux Bridge

Clayton Boudreaux Memorial Park– 1028 Catahoula Highway, St. Martinville

Coteau Holmes Park– 1860 Coteau Holmes Highway, St. Martinville

Doiron Memorial Park– 3257 Highway 70, Morgan City

Belle River Volunteer Fire Station– 1207 Highway 70, Pierre Part (on the levee across Highway 70)

Sandbags will be available:

Wednesday (9/11/24): 7 a.m. till weather allows

Thursday (9/12/24) if needed: 7 a.m. till 7 p.m.

If you need assistance, please call the Parish's Office of Emergency Preparedness at (337) 394-2808.