Melba Braud: A Legacy of Education and Community Impact

ST. MARTIN PARISH — This Women’s History Month, the focus is on a former educator whose legacy has shaped not only the history of St. Martinville but also the state of Louisiana—Melba Braud, the first Black assistant professor at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette (UL).

"I had a lady that told me she would’ve quit school if it hadn't been for me," Braud reflects.

Braud’s journey into education began with an innate curiosity. "I didn’t really have a vision when I was small, I was just so curious about everything," she recalls. This curiosity led her to follow in the footsteps of her mother and grandmother, both of whom were schoolteachers.

Despite facing the challenges of being one of the first Black educators in a predominantly white academic setting, Braud was determined to make an impact. "I had to teach the young white kids how to conduct business so they embraced me and still call me today," she says.

From 1959 to 1988, Braud served as an educator at UL Lafayette, where she played a key role in establishing a chapter for the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority (AKA), the first Greek-letter sorority founded by African American women. "They couldn’t get it from our national office because there was no Black faculty member at USL, so they put me down as a faculty member so that chapter could be established," she explains.

Braud’s involvement with AKA began during her undergraduate years at Xavier University in New Orleans, where she became a member of the sorority. In February, she was honored for 75 years of membership. “Yea, and that’s not easy to make 75 years, a lot of people don’t live that long, I was praying I could live long enough to get this diamond and that was my dream,” she says. The "diamond" is an honor given to long-standing members of the sorority.

Braud’s commitment to education and community extended beyond the university. She played a vital role in the development of the St. Martinville African American Museum, where her vision for inclusivity was evident. "I said watch me! And I wasn’t about to let them get nothing open in this town without our share too," she recalls with pride.

Her influence at the university didn’t stop at the classroom. Braud became a key figure in resolving racial tensions on campus. "It got to the point of calling me when there were problems with Blacks and whites on campus so I could come and solve the problem".

Braud’s passion for community service and empowerment has always been guided by the same vision. "I would like to see our people work together, I always want to try to help our people get ahead," she says, a sentiment that has defined her career and her life’s work.

As she reflects on her legacy, Braud remains grounded in her commitment to making a difference, day by day. Her contributions to education and her advocacy for her community will continue to resonate for generations to come.