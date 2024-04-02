Man drowns at Catahoula locks

The body of a man who fell in the water near the Catahoula locks has been recovered.

St. Martin Parish Sheriff Becket Breaux said the body was recovered around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Deputies with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office initially responded to a 911 call at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 30, 2024, in reference to a possible drowning at the Catahoula Locks.

Upon arrival, Deputies learned that Ronald James Batiste, 27, Breaux Bridge, attempted to walk along the bank when he slipped and fell into the water.

Recovery efforts were immediately initiated by Deputies with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office Marine Patrol along with the assistance of Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries and remained ongoing until he was recovered this morning by the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office.