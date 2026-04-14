Louisiana Swamp Base expands education efforts in the Atchafalaya Basin

ST. MARTIN PARISH — A partnership in Henderson is working to bring more visitors into the Atchafalaya Basin through expanded access, education, and outdoor experiences at the McGee’s Landing site.

McGee’s Swamp Tours continues to operate at the Henderson location in partnership with Louisiana Swamp Base, a collaboration that began in 2016 to expand youth education and hands-on experiences in the Atchafalaya Basin. While the partnership has been in place for years, recent work on the site—including new infrastructure and a 4,000-square-foot pavilion—marks the latest phase of development aimed at supporting larger groups and expanding access to the Basin.

Robert Donadieu, general manager of McGee’s Swamp Tour, said the Basin remains a vital natural resource. “The atchafalaya is truly a national treasure, what we have here and some of how this environment has been looked at in the past, is something that we really want to rectify and turn the tide on,” Donadieu said.

Since the partnership began, the site has expanded to include a 4,000-square-foot pavilion designed to host large groups and field trips. The facility supports both tourism and educational programming aimed at introducing more people to the Basin.

Ben Pierce, executive director of Louisiana Swamp Base, said firsthand exposure to the Basin plays a key role in education and conservation efforts. “The atchafalaya serves a bunch of different purposes, by having those young children introduced to it early on, they’re going to be the ones that want to see it preserved, protected and promoted in a positive way,” Pierce said.

Donadieu also reflected on how working in the Basin has changed his perspective, noting how easily the area can be overlooked despite its proximity. “I too would drive to Baton Rouge, go ‘oh that looks cool’ and not always get out there; and in being here and being a part of this, not just make a living but be out here to celebrate it and share it with others, has been, wow, how many years did I waste not enjoying our backyard?” Donadieu said.

He also highlighted future plans for the site, including a proposed Phase Two development that would add roughly 12,000 square feet of space for exhibits, educational programming, and additional attractions aimed at drawing more visitors off the interstate and into the Basin.

“The 4 thousand square foot pavilion behind us, it’s really an opportunity for us to have gatherings. We have big field trips that come out here, 150 students that come out here at a time, plus teachers and chaperones, we needed a nice shelter for them to gather,” Donadieu said.

With Phase One nearing completion, attention is already shifting toward Phase Two, which organizers say will continue expanding access, education, and public engagement with one of Louisiana’s most significant natural environments.