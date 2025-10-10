Loreauville pumpkin patch brings fall fun and community spirit for sixth year

ST. MARTIN PARISH — It’s that time of year — the temperatures are dropping, the leaves are changing, and pumpkins are popping up all over Acadiana. In Loreauville, one long-running fall tradition is continuing to grow while bringing the community closer together in more ways than one.

The Loreauville Community Project and Iberia Parish Recreation Group kicked off their sixth annual pumpkin patch celebration this weekend. Organizers say the event has become a seasonal staple for local families — and this year, it started with a special group of guests.

On Friday morning, adults from the Arc of St. Martin, an organization that supports individuals with special needs, got the chance to enjoy the indoor pumpkin patch for themselves. They spent the morning playing games, picking pumpkins, and sharing pizza while taking part in the festivities.

Board member Tibi Hebert said the event’s purpose goes beyond family fun — it’s about creating space for everyone to feel included.“Pumpkin patches are family-oriented, they’re fun, it’s something you can do all together from big to little to grandma and our village is amazing — it’s a small village, but a big heart,” Hebert said.

Shirly Broussard who works with the Arc adds that watching the joy on the faces of the Arc participants makes the months of planning worthwhile.“I’ve been working with these individuals for like 28 years now and I could not ask for anything better”.

During the visit, members of the Arc of St. Martin joined Hebert mid-interview, smiling and laughing alongside her as they expressed how much fun they were having. When asked if that moment showed the love poured into the event, Hebert agreed.“Oh yes, absolutely,” she said with a laugh.

The pumpkin patch, located at the Harold Landry Memorial Building in Loreauville Park, opened to the public Friday at 4:30 p.m. It will open again Saturday morning at 9:00 a.m. The weekend event features games, decorations, and activities designed for families of all ages.

“It fills my heart with just fulfillment, enabling these adults to enjoy their time,” Sandra Boudreaux with the Arc says.

With festivities continuing through Saturday, Hebert encouraged residents to stop by and take part in the fun community event.

