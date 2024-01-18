Learn how to make wood duck boxes at The TECHE Project workshop

Wood ducks are a common sight on Louisiana waterways during winter and spring; however, they were not always so common. According to The TECHE Project in the early 1900s, the wood duck population was imperiled because of over hunting and habitat loss. The use of artificial nesting boxes, which started in the 1940s, has enabled the wood duck population to rebound. The best part of this success story is that anyone can help continue the wood duck’s legacy. It’s really not that hard to raise wood ducks yourself. All you need is water and brood cover nearby—and a proper nesting box. If you would like to learn how you can raise wood ducks and help ensure that the wood duck population stays commonplace in Louisiana’s waterways, join The TECHE Project at their annual Wood Duck Management Workshop.

This year’s workshop will take place at the historic Acadian Memorial and Museum in St. Martinville (121 S. New Market St.) from 10 a.m.-noon, on Sat., Jan. 20. The workshop is held just in time to get your wood duck nest boxes installed for the spring nesting season. At the workshop, attendees will learn about the general ecology of wood ducks; what to do and what to expect when rearing ducks in a nest box; and how to set up cameras to film ducklings in the box and when they fledge on “jump day.” There will also be wood duck boxes available for purchase.

According to TECHE Project Executive Director Patti Holland “This workshop is a great opportunity for those living in Acadiana to help improve the wood duck population and, at the same time, enjoy watching these beautiful birds raise their young.”

Bayou Teche property owners are the target audience, but anyone who is interested in rearing wood ducks will benefit from this workshop. If you are a TECHE Project member, the attendance fee is free; for others, there is a small charge of $10, which you can apply toward an annual membership to The TECHE Project. If you live on Bayou Teche, you can join a group of more than 60 participants from mile one to mile 132 that are doing their part to raise wood duck numbers. Last year alone, more than 350 wood duck chicks were hatched on the bayou, according to The TECHE Project. Participants in The TECHE Project’s Wood Duck Program also get a free Bayou Teche Paddle Trail sign for their wood duck box, which displays the mileage of their spot on the bayou.

