Last year of program for exceptionality students at St. Martinville H.S.

ST. MARTIN PARISH — “With the unified students we did everything we can to be included with others.” said St. Martinville Senior High School senior Riley Romero, an exceptionality student.

Romero a part of “Unified Tigers” a program funded by Special Olympics Louisiana, will be attending his first prom tomorrow.

Prom expenses, such as attire, a ticket, and dinner at St. Johns Restaurant were covered for exceptionality students.

Romero who served on prom committee, is excited for his first prom.

“I have helped assemble all these decorations, I helped blow balloons," Romero said.

"I helped put the table clothes on the tables and I did everything I can that was possible. I am wearing tux with purple and gold shoes. I just wanna get out there have a good time and celebrate!"

Jenna Baptiste is a resource teacher for 9th through 12th grade and said the program is coming to an end next year because the school can only qualify for three years.

“It’s important to keep it going because it gives the general population student and our students with exceptionalities a chance to be together in an event that’s outside of school excited," Baptiste said.

"It's a school event but it gives them a chance to be together on the weekends. And to see a kid with exceptionalities say 'I got to hang with an athlete, a jock and come to a prom' is awesome."

St. Martinville Senior High School prom is Saturday at 7:00 p.m.