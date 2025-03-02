Lake Fosse Pointe Mardi Gras: Where Community and Tradition Collide

ST. MARTIN PARISH — The Lake Fosse Pointe Mardi Gras Parade brought together the community to celebrate the lively tradition of Mardi Gras with music, beads, and family at the forefront.

The hour-long event showcased colorful floats and offered an unforgettable experience for all who participated. Tina Albert, a longtime parade-goer, emphasized the tradition of the event, noting that it is an annual gathering where friends and families reconnect. "This is one of our favorite parades, we do it every year, it’s a family tradition. These are all the people we know from our community, and even though some may have moved or live far away, everybody meets back here for the day and this is what we do," said Albert.

The parade kicked off under sunny skies with vibrant floats rolling down the streets, while participants tossed beads and trinkets to the excited crowd. Many attendees shared that the parade was more than just a spectacle; it was a chance to reconnect with loved ones and celebrate the cultural traditions of Mardi Gras. “It’s a little quieter, and more family-oriented, and we love coming out here,” said Hannah Faucheaux.

Addilyn Romero, another attendee, expressed her enjoyment of the event, saying, “It’s fun and very exciting, I like spending time with my family.” Chelsie Stutes also highlighted the family-friendly nature of the parade, sharing, “I just love the family vibes, everything is here for family, anybody can hang out and just have fun.”

This year’s parade not only celebrated the rich cultural traditions of Mardi Gras but also fostered a sense of unity within the community