Lafayette man booked with DWI in fatal pedestrian crash

A Lafayette man was booked with DWI after a fatal crash on Sunday.

State Police say Brad Madere, 44, of St. Martinville died in the crash, which happened just before 8 p.m. on La. 353 just north of Rookery Road.

Troopers say Madere was walking on the highway near the southbound fog line.

Troy Alfred, 58, was driving a pick-up truck south on the highway and struck Madere. Troopers say Madere entered Alfred's lane of travel and Alfred tried to take evasive action but Madere was hit.

Madere died at the scene. Alfred wasn't injured, but he provided a breath sample that revealed a blood alcohol concentration over the legal limit, troopers allege.

Alfred was booked with first-offense DWI and obstructed view through windshield. A standard toxicology sample was also collected from Madere and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.