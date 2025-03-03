Judge Carl Williams Remembered with Highway Dedication in His Honor

ST. MARTIN PARISH — The late former judge of the 16th Judicial District Court, Carl Williams, was honored Monday with a highway dedication for his lasting contributions to the community. Family members say the dedication has become a symbol of his legacy and holds deep meaning.

Charles Williams, Carl’s first cousin, shared how the dedication brought back memories of the way Carl not only inspired him but also helped him overcome his fears—especially when it came to technology.

“Carl had that way of motivating everyone that he touched and everyone that he visited,” Charles said. “I was overwhelmed, I was overjoyed because, like I told you, he touched me back in the days when I first got involved with computers. I had this fear, and he broke that fear.”

Carl Williams, who became a judge in 1993, served for nine years before his passing on January 19, 2002. During his tenure, he earned a reputation for his unwavering commitment to working with juveniles. Beverly Celestine, who served as his administrative assistant from the moment he took the position until his passing, recalled Carl’s leadership and passion for helping young people.

“He was a little man, but a very powerful man. When he talked, you listened. He basically worked for the kids—that was his aim, helping juveniles,” Celestine said.

The highway dedication signs are located on Bridge Street in Parks, down LA350 and LA347, near the same street where Carl Williams grew up. For Celestine, seeing the signs was a reminder of the long-overdue recognition she says Carl deserves.

“This is very deserving, it’s a long time coming, and I think he deserves that and then some,” Celestine remarked.

Despite his passing over 20 years ago, Louvelme Abraham, the woman who raised Carl, expressed gratitude for the dedication, although it hasn’t been easy for her family. Abraham said she is thankful for the support of her loved ones during this emotional time.

“It means a lot to me to have the family around, and we all miss him,” Abraham shared.

As the dedication signs were installed, Charles Williams reflected on Carl’s remarkable ability to manage countless responsibilities while always putting others first.

“It’s kinda like somebody only having four burners on a stove, but somehow they’re managing six pots and stuff like that. Ain’t nothing burning up or nothing like that, and he’d always make that sacrifice for anybody,” he said.

Carl’s family hopes the memorial will serve as a lasting reminder to all who pass it of the significant work he did for his community and the lives he touched.