Houseboat law marks one year: Henderson mayor says basin cleanup is improving

ST. MARTIN PARISH — Nearly a year after Louisiana enacted a law aimed at addressing abandoned houseboats in the Atchafalaya Basin, Henderson Mayor Sherbin Collette says the results have been noticeable.

“It’s been unbelievable. I didn’t think that people would obey it that quickly, but people know now— the law means business,” Collette said.

House Bill 676 took effect in August 2025 and requires houseboat owners to register their vessels and display identification numbers, giving authorities a way to identify owners and address abandoned boats.

Collette said enforcement has been key to the law's success and credited the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office for helping spread awareness of the new requirements.

“Nobody will have an excuse not to know, and they in there just about every week in the swamps... they ride around and they check every houseboat they have, camps,” Collette said.

The mayor described the difference in the basin as significant compared to a year ago, when abandoned vessels were a growing concern for local leaders and residents.

However, he said cleanup efforts are still ongoing, particularly in areas affected by the 2024 tornado that struck Henderson and scattered debris throughout the basin.

“I’m very glad that they did that because they still have some in the woods, out there in the middle of the woods, and you could take them out, but it’s going to be a trick,” Collette said.

The tornado's impact remains visible today.

“Anywhere in the woods around here, you can go ride, there's pieces of something that the tornado picked up,” Collette said.

Despite those challenges, Collette believes the cleanup effort is improving the experience for visitors who come to Henderson for its popular swamp tours.

“A lot of people, they go on the tours and they say ‘Look at this, why they don’t fix this?’ or ‘Whats wrong with this?’ and ask questions. They won’t need to ask questions anymore,” Collette said.

Collette said he hopes the progress continues as officials work to keep the basin clean and he encourages boat owners to comply with state requirements.

