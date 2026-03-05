Hit the farm with Fido: FastCAT Bunny Dash open to local dogs this weekend

ARNAUDVILLE, La. (KATC) — The Acadiana Kennel Club will host the Pawdi Gras Bunny Dash Fast CAT trials March 6–8 at Tilly’s Farm in Arnaudville.

The event will feature six Fast CAT, or Fast Coursing Ability Test trials, over three days. It's a sport sanctioned by the American Kennel Club — a timed 100-yard dash in which a dog chases a lure down a fenced, straight course.

FastCAT trials coming to Arnaudville

Trials are scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. each day. Friday and Saturday events will run until 3 p.m., and Sunday’s events will conclude at 11:30 a.m.

The event will take place at Tilly’s Farm, 1103 Jules Lagrange Road, in Arnaudville. Spectators are welcome.

Registration opened Jan. 7 and closed on Feb. 28, but day-of entries and fun runs will also be accepted.

Day-of entry is $30 per dog per test, and fun runs cost $6.

For more information, contact acadianaakc@acadianakennelclub.org.

