Hit-and-Run on Doyle Melancon Road Claims Life of 86-Year-Old

ST. MARTIN PARISH — On Monday, March 24, 2025, 86-year-old Charles "Charlie" LeBlanc was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash in Breaux Bridge, Louisiana. The incident occurred just before 7 a.m. on Doyle Melancon Road, during a period of heavy rain and thunderstorms that could have impacted visibility for drivers.

St. Martin Parish deputies responded to a 911 call and arrived at the scene to find LeBlanc lying on the side of the road. Authorities confirmed that he had been struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run. The driver responsible for the incident has not yet been identified.

LeBlanc’s sister, who lives nearby, says her brother regularly crossed the street to check his mail. She also shared that his death occurred about a week after the passing of his wife, Elizabeth LeBlanc, due to health-related issues.

Additionally, LeBlanc’s sister mentioned a prior hit-and-run incident involving a family member. The daughter of her cousin was killed in a similar crash a few years ago in a nearby area along Poydras Highway.

Residents of the area have raised concerns about speeding on Doyle Melancon Road, stating that high-speed driving poses a safety risk and could lead to more accidents or fatalities.

The investigation remains ongoing, and authorities are asking anyone with information regarding a suspect or a suspect vehicle to call the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-394-3071. Information can also be reported to St. Martin Crime Stoppers by calling 337-441-3030 or through the free P3 Tips App. All callers remain anonymous, and if a tip leads to an arrest, the caller could be eligible for a cash reward.

