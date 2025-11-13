High-flying innovation: DMR drones take Louisiana farming to new heights

ST. MARTIN PARISH — A new kind of farm equipment took to the skies Thursday in St. Martinville, as Drone Manufacturing Plus Research (DMR) showed off its Field Ranger X50 spray drone.

The live demo at Fais Do Do Farms drew farmers and community members eager to see how drones could make fieldwork faster and more precise. The event featured live flight demonstrations, a look at DMR’s next generation of drones, and conversations about how technology could shape the next chapter of Louisiana farming.

The Field Ranger X50 is designed to help farmers save time and resources by applying fertilizers and pesticides evenly, reducing waste while improving crop health. DMR leaders said their goal is to make farming more efficient and accessible for growers of all sizes.

The company also announced plans to open a new production facility in Lafayette, which they say will bring jobs and support for local research into drone technology and agricultural tools.

