Henderson: What would you do with $977 mill

Shauna Johnson was headed to Houston from Plaquemine making a stop at Little Capital. When I told her tonight’s Mega Millions was worth $977 million, she purchased her tickets.

She was excited to see tonight’s drawing, hoping luck is on her side.

“Oh I feel magnificent about that being done tonight!” Johnson said. “And I would feel even more magnificent if I was a winner. I don’t even have to win it all. Just a portion of it.”

If she were to win it all she’d be Louisiana’s first Mega Millions winner.

The football gear she’s wearing is one clue about what she would do with part of her money.

“You already should know one of the things I would do I would go to a Saints Game!” Johnson said.

But she also has other plans for the winning.

“On a real note, I would help others,” Johnson said.

“I would be debt free, be very strategic. Not to be wasteful but to be grateful and just come up with a plan to try to make it do what it’s supposed to do.I’m going to pay the debt off my church real, real soon. Soon as the money get in my hand, we’ll be debt free.”

Denary Bercier, was passing through Henderson from Lafayette purchasing scratch offs. When I told him the price of tonight’s jackpot he went to buy ten tickets, but was capped at two. He says if he won he would party and take a vacation.

Tonight's wining numbers will be announced at 11:00pm.

