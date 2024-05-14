Henderson restaurant hit with severe damage during Monday's storm

HENDERSON, La. — Monday night's severe weather unleashed 80-mile-per-hour winds, which impacted cities across numerous parishes, as of the latest update from PowerOutage.us, 71,000 residents in Louisiana remain without power. Nearly 4,000 customers are still in the dark in St. Martin Parish alone.

In Henderson, Pat's Fisherman Wharf, a cherished seafood restaurant that has been operating since 1948, is one of the many buildings that has been hit by strong winds.

Substantial damage was reported by Henderson city officials. Sheriff Becket Breaux and Henderson Mayor Sherbin Collette have issued a message regarding the severe weather that passed through Tuesday evening.

"We are asking people to PLEASE stay home and stop traveling throughout the Parish," reads a post from the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office.

Employees of the restaurant went by to take a look at the debris left behind by the storm and told KATC that they were overcome with emotion seeing their workplace scattered around.

KATC investigated the aftermath: a toppled lighthouse, a car crushed beneath a fallen tree, roofs and window shutters torn down, and debris scattered around.

