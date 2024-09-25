Henderson Mayor Shebin Collette shares status of postal situation.

ST. MARTIN PARISH — For nearly a year, Henderson residents have been without mailboxes after the old contract post office closed and since then, Henderson Mayor Sherbin Collette says he isn’t pleased with the current situation.

“Our mailing problem is not getting any better”

Collette said he is currently working on getting Henderson their own zip code, as they currently use a Breaux Bridge zip code but it hasn't been easy as he’s already been denied three times.

“We were refused because we don't have a big enough population and we didn't have enough businesses in the town, since I was told that, I just left it alone but now I’m annexing other areas and adding more business as we speak” Collette states.

For Henderson resident Louis Rousty Wyatt, who’s had multiple surgeries and pays for his medical expenses through the mail, he says this situation has given way to issues.

“They said we sent you a bill why didn’t you pay us, I said well I didn’t get it and they practically called me a liar” Wyatt explains

Collette says that efforts to turn the old city hall into a post office fell through as well as convincing the U.S. Postal Service to let Henderson residents put up their own mail boxes.

“Our hands are pretty much tied,” Collette says.

Collette explains that until he can get Henderson a new zip code, the mailing issue won’t change.

“I’ll keep working till I’m sure we have enough business to get our own zip code.”

