Henderson mailbox milestone: Residents can finally collect mail locally

ST. MARTIN PARISH — After more than a year without consistent mail service, Henderson residents now have access to new cluster mailboxes, marking a significant milestone for the community.

Mayor Sherbin Collette said the installation of 144 boxes is “finally… pretty much done,” expressing relief and satisfaction that the long-standing issue is being addressed. “So man, we’re there and I’m happy about that,” he said.

Henderson lost its post office in 2023, forcing residents to drive to Breaux Bridge for mail. Delays in securing an in-town solution extended the wait even longer before the cluster boxes were installed. Collette said he worked closely with the town council and state legislators to make the project a reality. “I didn’t do this alone, my five councilmen helped me on that, talking with legislators and putting a little spark in their ear. I had a lot of help from my administration and my clerks,” he said.

Residents who want to receive their mail at the Henderson cluster boxes must claim a key by filling out a free form at the Breaux Bridge post office before the September 19 deadline.

After that date, any mail left in Breaux Bridge may be returned to sender. Those who choose to keep their mailbox in Breaux Bridge face additional costs: smaller boxes are $53 every six months, or $106 per year, while larger boxes run $76 every six months, or $152 annually. The Henderson boxes provide a more convenient and cost-effective option for residents.

Lifelong resident and city councilwoman Nita Berard said the new cluster boxes are particularly beneficial for elderly residents who previously had to make frequent trips to Breaux Bridge for mail and prescriptions. “It is much closer for us to go to, especially for all the residents of the town and our elderly people that were having to drive to Breaux Bridge every other couple of days, especially for their medicine, and that’s where we had a problem,” she said.

Mayor Collette He said the cluster boxes are a major step forward for residents and that coordinating the boxes and securing the deadline extension to September 19 required months of work. “I wanted a box at every house; it’d have been the cheapest route. Circumstances came up that it couldn't be done. I had to accept it, I couldn't fight the government. But now everybody’s satisfied. I’m satisfied; we did our best,” Collette said.

Both residents and the mayor view the cluster boxes as a milestone, though Collette acknowledged it is not a perfect solution. He said he continues to push for a full post office in Henderson and hopes to change the town’s ZIP code. “Everywhere I go, people say, ‘You finally got it,’ and that’s a good feeling,” he said. Berard agreed, adding, “Very happy if we could get another post office in our small town, but for right now we’re happy with what we have with the cluster of boxes, and definitely a ZIP code change that would be wonderful for us.”

