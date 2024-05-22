Gov. Landry signs state of emergency declaration for St. Martin Parish

ST. MARTIN PARISH — Last week I visited what was left of Cortney Dupuis’ and her family’s home.

When I came back this week, the appearance was completely different.

“We had to take the addition of, close off the wall, gut a bathroom,” Dupuis said. “A lot of remodel, demo and construction.”

The Dupuis have been relying on donations and the community for help rebuilding their home.

The family of six is living in their home throughout the renovations. Many of their items were ruined due to mold from the rain.

“We were able to close off some stuff,” Dupuis said.

“So the kids wanted to be home so we’re making do with what we can, squeezing in where we can to sleep.”

St. Martin Parish President Pete Delcambre said the parish filed a formal declaration of disaster last Tuesday when the tornado struck, but Mother Nature wasted no time striking again.

“Two days later we had another storm come through, hitting two areas of the parish,” Delcambre said.

“One being Henderson, and the other one being a little lower south in the Coteau Holmes, Catahoula area.”

On Tuesday morning Governor Jeff Landry signed a state of emergency declaration after last week’s severe weather.

Delcambre said clean-up contractors are on standby for parish roads. the state will pay 75% of the clean-up costs and the parish will pay 25%.

“We have put out a template in which the individuals need to bring to the roadside all of their debris,” Delcambre said.

“Whether it be trees and shrubs, etc, and construction debris, trying to keep these separated as they’ll be picked up separately.”

I asked Delcambre about further assistance for those who lost their homes.

“This being of a more localized storm and disaster does not qaulify in that national qualification,” Delcambre said.

“So, FEMA is not involved this is more of a state and disaster program and will be treated as such.”

He said as of now the solution for residents in affected areas is through local help.

“Calling local organizations, churches, and volunteers and so forth, that immediate help could be given at this point in time.”

Dupuis said she’s upset that this declaration of emergency is not offering assistance for families.

“There’s people like me and my family and it's not just us and I get that but you know there's other people,” Dupuis said.

“There's elderly people, there's other families, there's single parents with children in their homes. and stuff like that. They may not be able to afford or have help and stuff like that and I think we all need some sort of financial assistance somewhere.”

Dupuis said right now the focus is more on the family's survival rather than the return to normalcy.