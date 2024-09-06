Glenda's Creole Kitchen putting Breaux Bridge on the map

BREAUX BRIDGE, La. — Stuffed turkey wings, smothered okra, smothered pork steak and their famous shrimp stew—those are a few of the Friday specials at Glenda's Creole Kitchen.

Glenda and her Creole kitchen have done their part to put Breaux Bridge and St. Martin Parish on the map.

Literally.

Inside the little restaurant, you can find maps hanging on the walls, covered in thumbtacks.

"The pins represent the different areas people travel to come and eat here," said Glenda Broussard, owner of Glenda's Creole Kitchen.

KATC Photo

"This is the United States map," Broussard said.

KATC Photo

"We had to add the world's map to the dining area because we had people from all over the world," she said.

What are they coming for?

Broussard's Creole dishes, like the one I tried while I was there—the shrimp stew and boiled eggs, which she described as tasting "like Heaven."

So, we stepped back into the kitchen, and Broussard showed me just how she makes that stew.

"I'm just browning the onions and getting everything ready. I have the roux ready to go," Broussard said.

KATC Photo

"I'm boiling eggs to put in the stew, so we have a lot of irons in the fire," she said.

KATC Photo

Once those onions get nice and brown, she adds the roux, some water and a few seasonings.

KATC Photo

"And that's it. All we do is let that gravy cook down until we ready to put the shrimp in," Broussard said.

KATC Photo

With the pot hitting the stove top as early as 7 a.m., the stew and every other dish at Glenda's is simmering with flavor and love.

"Like you're eating at your grandma's house," Broussard said. "We like to make you feel comfortable. It's not fancy. You can come here in your work clothes, in your play clothes and just enjoy your meal and talk about things in life."

The shrimp stew isn't the only dish up for grabs at Glenda's Creole Kitchen. Every week, Broussard cycles through her most loved dishes with a different menu each day.

Sunday:



Stuffed pork roast, stuffed brisket or turkey roll

BBQ chicken, pork steak, ribs or sausage

Cornbread dressing or rice dressing

Yams, Pork n Beans or Potato Salad

Monday:

Stuffed turkey wings

Smothered pork chops

Spaghetti and meatballs

Black-eyed peas and green salad

Tuesday:

Stuffed turkey wings

Smothered okra

Sausage smothered chicken

Smothered pork steak

Corn and potato salad

Wednesday:

Stuffed turkey wings

Stuffed fried chicken

Smothered ribs

Red beans and sausage

Yams and green salad

Thursday:

Stuffed turkey wings

Smothered fresh sausage

Smothered round steaks

Meatball stew

Smothered cabbage and white beans

Friday: