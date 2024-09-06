Glenda's Creole Kitchen putting Breaux Bridge on the map

BREAUX BRIDGE, La. — Stuffed turkey wings, smothered okra, smothered pork steak and their famous shrimp stew—those are a few of the Friday specials at Glenda's Creole Kitchen.
Glenda and her Creole kitchen have done their part to put Breaux Bridge and St. Martin Parish on the map.
Literally.
Inside the little restaurant, you can find maps hanging on the walls, covered in thumbtacks.
"The pins represent the different areas people travel to come and eat here," said Glenda Broussard, owner of Glenda's Creole Kitchen.
"This is the United States map," Broussard said.
"We had to add the world's map to the dining area because we had people from all over the world," she said.
What are they coming for?
Broussard's Creole dishes, like the one I tried while I was there—the shrimp stew and boiled eggs, which she described as tasting "like Heaven."
So, we stepped back into the kitchen, and Broussard showed me just how she makes that stew.
"I'm just browning the onions and getting everything ready. I have the roux ready to go," Broussard said.
"I'm boiling eggs to put in the stew, so we have a lot of irons in the fire," she said.
Once those onions get nice and brown, she adds the roux, some water and a few seasonings.
"And that's it. All we do is let that gravy cook down until we ready to put the shrimp in," Broussard said.
With the pot hitting the stove top as early as 7 a.m., the stew and every other dish at Glenda's is simmering with flavor and love.
"Like you're eating at your grandma's house," Broussard said. "We like to make you feel comfortable. It's not fancy. You can come here in your work clothes, in your play clothes and just enjoy your meal and talk about things in life."
The shrimp stew isn't the only dish up for grabs at Glenda's Creole Kitchen. Every week, Broussard cycles through her most loved dishes with a different menu each day.
Sunday:
- Stuffed pork roast, stuffed brisket or turkey roll
- BBQ chicken, pork steak, ribs or sausage
- Cornbread dressing or rice dressing
- Yams, Pork n Beans or Potato Salad
Monday:
- Stuffed turkey wings
- Smothered pork chops
- Spaghetti and meatballs
- Black-eyed peas and green salad
Tuesday:
- Stuffed turkey wings
- Smothered okra
- Sausage smothered chicken
- Smothered pork steak
- Corn and potato salad
Wednesday:
- Stuffed turkey wings
- Stuffed fried chicken
- Smothered ribs
- Red beans and sausage
- Yams and green salad
Thursday:
- Stuffed turkey wings
- Smothered fresh sausage
- Smothered round steaks
- Meatball stew
- Smothered cabbage and white beans
Friday:
- Stuffed turkey wings
- Smothered okra with crab meat and shrimp
- Shrimp stew
- Catfish coubillion
- Fried catfish or shrimp
- Smothered pork steak
- Crawfish étouffée
- Potato salad and green beans