Genealogy workshop connects St. Martin Parish neighbors with their roots

ST. MARTIN PARISH — The St. Martin Parish Library is helping neighbors explore their heritage through a genealogy workshop designed to connect families with their roots.

The event, set for Nov. 20, 2025, at 9:30 a.m. at the St. Martinville Branch, is held in partnership with the Acadian Memorial Foundation Board. Guest speaker Barry Ancelet will present “Brand New Old Song,” a program exploring how tradition and ancestry shape the stories and music of Cajun and Creole culture.

The workshop is part of the library’s ongoing effort to preserve local history and promote cultural understanding. Its genealogy program features census records, church registers, family files, cemetery listings and other local archives — all available to help residents trace their lineage.