Free community day coming to Breaux Bridge ahead of back-to-school

BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KATC) — A free community day is coming to Judge Carl Williams Park on Saturday, August 8, at 10 a.m.

Hosted by local nonprofit EmpowerAbility Life Skills Center, all are welcome to attend the event featuring food, games, prizes, a school supply giveaway for students and teachers, plus gas cards for parents.

Latarya Alexander

CEO and founder Latarya Alexander says the event's main goal is to focus on mental health and spiritual support ahead of the new school year, while giving families the opportunity to get to know educators and neighbors in the community.

Free community day coming to Breaux Bridge

"We want to empower every ability, we know if we strengthen one student, one family, we strengthen the entire community," Alexander said.

For more information on EmpowerAbility Life Skills Center, click here.