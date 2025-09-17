Free barbecue dinner brings St. Martinville seniors together

ST. MARTIN PARISH — Seniors in St. Martinville were treated to a free barbecue chicken dinner earlier today, giving neighbors 62 and older a chance to enjoy good food and fellowship.

The event drew dozens of community members who say it was about more than just a meal.

“They all came together,” said Clyde James, a St. Martinville resident. “It’s for seniors, which I think is very nice. At least somebody’s thinking about us.”

Others at the dinner described the event as warm, friendly and heartfelt, saying it made them feel valued and appreciated.

Organizers say the free meal was designed to honor seniors for their contributions to the community, and they hope to make the barbecue dinner an annual tradition.