Festival season continues in Breaux Bridge with new safety measures

ST. MARTIN PARISH — Festival International has wrapped up, but festival season is just getting started in Breaux Bridge.

Crews are already setting up for the Breaux Bridge Crawfish Festival, which kicks off Friday at Parc Hardy.

Before festivalgoers head out for the fun, organizers say there are a few important rules and new safety measures to keep in mind.

"Between Friday and Sunday, we get around 30,000 to 35,000 people coming into the festival grounds," said Mark Bernard, president of the Crawfish Festival Association.

With heavy foot traffic expected, Bernard said crews are working to move in equipment and make sure the grounds are safe and ready. This year, organizers are enforcing a clear bag policy — no exceptions. Weapons of any kind, including guns, will not be allowed inside.

In years past, some rules were shared verbally, but this time, they are printed on signs throughout the festival grounds so everyone can see and read them.

Bernard also said the festival is stepping up its security efforts. In addition to officers from Louisiana State Police, the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office, and Breaux Bridge Police Department will be on-site.

Bernard says they are working to prevent crime that took place in the town of Mamou during Mardi Gras and New Iberia during the Spanish Festival.

"It's unfortunate what happened to them, but we do not want that happening here," Bernard said. "We will do everything we can to control it."

For the first time, metal detectors will be in use at the Crawfish Festival and security cameras will also be set up. Bernard said security has always been a priority, but this year they are "beefing it up" even more to ensure festivalgoers can safely enjoy themselves.

"We want our patrons to come out, have fun, and feel safe," Bernard said.

Beyond the fun and food, Bernard said the Crawfish Festival plays a vital role in preserving local culture and heritage.

"It's the culture of the city, our area, the fishermen we represent who have fought and fished all their lives," Bernard said. "This is to preserve that heritage, as well as the music and the culture of our area. We've been known for Cajun, Zydeco, and swamp pop all our lives, and that's what we're trying to preserve."

Bernard added that last year the festival welcomed visitors from 16 foreign countries and 34 U.S. states, and organizers are hopeful for another strong turnout this year.

Festivalgoers should note:

Purses and bags must be clear and visible on the outside to enter the festival grounds.

For more information about the Breaux Bridge Crawfish Festival, click here.

