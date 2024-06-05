Watch Now
Family pet dies in Stephensville fire; no other injuries reported

447281801_866006212236818_8350327821059469228_n.jpg
Stephensville Volunteer Fire Department (SVFD)
Posted at 9:24 PM, Jun 04, 2024

Just after 8 am on Tuesday, June 4, the Stephensville Volunteer Fire Department (SVFD) was dispatched to a structure fire in the 1100 block of Stephensville Road.

Upon arrival, the first engine reported heavy smoke and fire coming from a mobile home with an addition. Mutual aid was requested from Belle River, Morgan City, and Berwick Fire Departments for additional personnel.

The fire was extinguished with no firefighter or civilian injuries reported. Unfortunately, a family pet died in the fire, authorities say.

According to SVFD, the need for four fire departments to respond was due to manpower, a problem faced by volunteer fire departments across the country, especially during business hours when volunteers are at work.

If you are interested in becoming a volunteer firefighter, click here.

