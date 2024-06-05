Family pet dies in Stephensville fire; no other injuries reported

Just after 8 am on Tuesday, June 4, the Stephensville Volunteer Fire Department (SVFD) was dispatched to a structure fire in the 1100 block of Stephensville Road.

Upon arrival, the first engine reported heavy smoke and fire coming from a mobile home with an addition. Mutual aid was requested from Belle River, Morgan City, and Berwick Fire Departments for additional personnel.

The fire was extinguished with no firefighter or civilian injuries reported. Unfortunately, a family pet died in the fire, authorities say.

According to SVFD, the need for four fire departments to respond was due to manpower, a problem faced by volunteer fire departments across the country, especially during business hours when volunteers are at work.

If you are interested in becoming a volunteer firefighter, click here.