Family asking for help after tree falls on house

A family in Henderson had some pretty bad damage from last night's storms and they're asking for help to meet their insurance deductible.

Joni Stigall sent us photos of her house last night; she and her family live in Henderson, near Cecilia, in the area where the National Weather Service says a tornado touched down.

Here are some of the pictures she sent:

They can't live in the house, so they're in a hotel right now, she tells us. Her kids are still shook up from the tornado, but they're "praying through it as a family," she says.

They've made a claim with their insurance company but they have to come up with a $9,500 deductible first.

"Anything helps and we would be beyond blessed," she says. "Please pray for us as we navigate through all of this."

If you'd like to help, you can check out their GoFundMe here.

