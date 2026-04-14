Ex-teacher arrested for indecent behavior with former student

ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KATC) — A former elementary school teacher is behind bars after being accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a former student, according to the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff Becket Breaux says an investigation launched on January 28, 2026 led to the arrest of 31-year-old Marisa Noel, after authorities received a complaint alleging Noel was having an inappropriate relationship with one of her former fifth-grade students.

At the time of these alleged offenses, Noel was employed at Teche Elementary School.

Detectives say the investigation established probable cause to charge Noel with four counts of indecent behavior juveniles and four counts of computer-aided solicitation of a minor.

Noel was booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center on April 13, 2026. Bond has not been set at last check.

The investigation remains ongoing.

