ESA teacher Rex Jones named Louisiana History Teacher of the Year

ST. MARTIN PARISH — Rex Jones, a social studies teacher at Episcopal School of Acadiana, said he hoped his classroom work would make a difference beyond grades and lessons.

“I think I was just hoping and praying that, that other people will find value in what I was doing in the classroom,” Jones said.

Jones, who teaches Civics, AP U.S. History, AP U.S. Government & Politics, and AP Comparative Government & Politics, said his own early interest in history shaped his teaching approach.

“I knew it was gonna be history, my grandmother, when I was in highschool bought me a lecture series from a college professor and you put it in the VHS and the DVD player and you would just watch the lecture at home,” he said.

He brings that same creativity to his students today. For example, Jones teaches about the Vietnam War through a playlist of hits from 1965 to 1972.

“Kids read the lyrics to that music and we listen to it together and we discuss what people were responding to,” he said.

He also coaches students through in-depth research projects, including 12-page essays on topics of their choosing, “You know they’ve chose topics from Louisiana dealing with coastal restoration after Katrina to testimonies that one of my students asked her teachers on campus what do you remember about 9/11?” Jones said.

The award also provides resources and recognition that Jones said will continue to benefit his students.

“Its just an affirmation to keep doing what I’m doing, keep having those fun experiences and to challenge the kids to be better and to read more and to learn more,” he said.

Jones’ connection to teaching runs deep. He is the third generation of history teacher in his family, following both his grandfather and aunt.

This school year, he will hang his grandfather’s classroom map from the 1950s in his own classroom, giving students a tangible link to both history and his family legacy. Jones said teaching is about meeting students where they are and helping them grow.

“That’s what being a teacher is, is finding out you know where your kids are and help them and try and meet them where they are,” he said.

