Easter weekend travel: What higher gas prices mean for local drivers

ST. MARTIN PARISH — As Good Friday and Easter Sunday approach, holiday travel is expected to increase, bringing more drivers to gas stations and raising concerns about rising fuel costs.

According to GasBuddy, the average price for a gallon of regular gasoline in Louisiana is around $3.70, up roughly 14 cents from the previous week and consistent with the average in St. Martin Parish. The increase comes as more drivers prepare to travel for the holiday weekend.

“The pump is— that’s a nightmare, brother. You know when you’re paying $3.69 average for a gallon… it’s very, very hard,” said Keenan Lawrence.

Lawrence said those rising costs are affecting even routine travel for his daughter. "It was very cheap at first. We could fill up her tank for 20 bucks and now it's costing over 50 bucks just to fill up her tank. So, it's big for the pocket,” he said.

Others say fluctuating prices are adding another layer of uncertainty when deciding when and where to fill up.

“You don’t pass up a station 'cause it might be 10 cents cheaper here and tomorrow you come and it’s 30 cent higher,” said Sonny Aymond.

Aymond also questioned how quickly prices can rise. “First thing they do is jack up the price on the gas and, you know, it was the same gas that was in the tank from the day before,” he said with a laugh.

For some, the higher cost of fuel is beginning to affect long-standing plans.

“We go every year to a big swap meet in Dallas and it’s probably not going to happen this year because it’s so expensive. Got to make adjustments in your life, you know,” said Russell Huval.

Even routine expenses are adding up. Huval, who was filling multiple gas containers for lawn equipment, said, “Filling three containers today is quite expensive.”

Despite the rising costs, some drivers say travel remains a necessity.

“You can’t break what you was doing so you got to go where you got to go,” Aymond said. He added that while many people are feeling the strain, they continue to find ways to make it work. “It doesn't stop the people from doing it, and I feel sorry for some of the people that can’t do it all the time. I mean, I’m not rich. But you got to go somewhere, so you got to put gas in your car,” Aymond said.

As travel increases in the days leading up to the holiday weekend, drivers say they are paying closer attention to fuel prices and making adjustments where possible— even as many continue with their plans.

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