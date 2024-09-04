East Bridge Street Post Construction and Future of Breaux Bridge Infrastructure

ST. MARTIN PARISH — It’s been roughly one year since the completion of East Bridge Street’s construction aimed at fixing a backed up sewer line but today, Breaux Bridge Mayor Ricky Calais has more infrastructure plans on the horizon.

Mayor Calais explains what prompted last year’s construction, “The highway which was the beginning of two state highways was beginning to collapse”.

Mayor Calais attributed the collapse to the city’s usage of clay pipes opposed to plastic, he says “The old clay pipe had a life expectancy of 40 to 50 years but in this case it was 75 to 85 years old so way beyond it’s life expectancy”

Mayor Calais says that project has prompted him to look at more ways some areas of Breaux Bridge’s infrastructure may be past its prime , “Once you know it’s there you can’t ignore it and say maybe it’ll fix itself, or let's think of a way where it won’t interrupt downtown business or whatever business might be adjacent to the project, that method doesn't exist”.

Mayor Calais has his eyes set on a new project of extending Mill East so it can intersect at Champagne Boulevard, he says “It’ll provide quality development because now you’re driving commercial development along what will become major streets and residential development as you move into the acreage off the streets themselves.”