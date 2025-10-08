Dry weather pushes Teche-Vermilion District to boost Basin water flow

ST. MARTIN PARISH — As dry conditions persist across South Louisiana, the Teche-Vermilion Fresh Water District has increased pumping from the Atchafalaya River to keep water flowing through local rivers and bayous. Joshua Moton, St. Martin Parish reporter, joined Director Donald Sagrera and his team in Milton as they collected a water quality sample, part of a long-term monitoring project that has been ongoing for more than 12 years.

Sagrera explained the district’s process, saying, “ we do this with a pump station that is located along the Atchafalaya river about two miles north of Crotz Springs."

The pumps transfer water from the Atchafalaya River into the watershed, supplementing flow when rainfall is insufficient. Sagrera detailed the mechanics of the system: “we will pump water from that Atchafalaya river into the water shed which supplements the flow, when there is not adequate flow caused by rainfall runoff.” He added, “we’re standing on the banks of the vermillion river in milton, this water is mostly Atchafalaya river water.”

Monthly water quality samples allow the team to monitor key indicators such as dissolved oxygen. Sagrera noted the benefits of this water for local aquatic life: “the better off it is for aquatic life, so we’re improving water quality in the watershed by introducing this water from the Atchafalaya river.”

The system moves water through Bayou Teche, which then feeds into the Vermilion River at two locations. As Sagrera explained, “all of this water is being furnished through bayou Teche, so whenever we pump it, it first goes into Bayou Teche and then there’s two places where it goes from the bayou Teche into the vermillion.”

When asked about the long-term impact, Sagrera acknowledged the system’s evolution: “it’s kind of a thing that we adapted to over the years, before the pump station there was a serious water quality problem in the vermillion river and Bayou Teche.”

Despite the challenges posed by dry weather, the district maintains that the Atchafalaya River remains a reliable source of fresh water. The combination of ongoing monitoring and strategic pumping ensures that both aquatic life and downstream communities continue to benefit from a steady, healthy water flow.

