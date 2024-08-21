DOTD announces temporary closure of Butte LaRose boat landing

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announces that beginning Friday, August 23, the Butte LaRose boat landing, near the Atchafalaya Welcome Center in St. Martin Parish, will be closed until further notice due to low water levels caused by the drawdown at Henderson Lake.

The drawdown is being conducted by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF).

According to LDWF, the drawdown is part of a collaboration that seeks to enhance the overall health of Henderson Lake. The timing is based on the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries recommendations, and St. Martin Parish Government conducts it. It started back on August 5, and will draw down Henderson Lake in St. Martin Parish to manage aquatic vegetation and improve fisheries habitat.

The drawdown will conclude on Friday, November 1, 2024, at which time the lake will be allowed to refill.

The boat ramp will remain closed until the drawdown is complete and the water has returned to a safe level.

The Department apologizes for any inconvenience to the public.

If you want to read more about the drawdown, click here.