Dolly Parton's Imagination Library turns a new page in St. Martin Parish

ST. MARTIN PARISH — Community leaders, educators, literacy advocates and local donors gathered Wednesday at the Breaux Bridge Library to celebrate the revitalization of Dolly Parton's Imagination Library in St. Martin Parish.

The program, which first launched in the parish in 2008, provides free, age-appropriate books to children from birth to age 5. Organizers say its renewed success is being driven by a growing network of community partners working to expand access to books and promote early literacy.

Dakota Henry, community engagement coordinator for the Imagination Library, said the program helps remove obstacles that can prevent children from building strong reading habits at an early age.

"This program is so important because it breaks the barriers for parents and children in Saint Martin Parish," Henry said.

Children enrolled in the program receive one free book each month delivered directly to their homes. Henry said that consistent access to books can make a difference long before a child enters a classroom.

"So that means by the time a child gets to kindergarten they will have a library of books before they even walk through those doors," Henry said.

Wednesday's celebration also highlighted the community support helping sustain the program. Representatives from local businesses and organizations presented donations and pledged continued support for the initiative.

Among those supporters were Brandon Harden, agency manager for St. Martin Farm Bureau, and agent Abby Lasseigne.

"Well, we're actually both former educators, so we obviously believe in education and, you know, our kids are our greatest investment. And so this is who we are as a, as a parish, just trying to give back, trying to be in the local community,” Harden said.

Organizers say partnerships with the St. Martin Parish School Board, St. Martin Parish Library and local donors have played a key role in the program's revival and continued growth.

Marcus Thomas, director of Early Childhood Systems for the Governor's Office, said he has seen firsthand how early exposure to books can impact a child's development through his daughter.

“I've been reading like 5 books to her a day, and she's in kindergarten now, she's 6 years old and she's already reading on the 4th grade level, so we took advantage. I've seen what happens when you take advantage of a child's younger years," Thomas said.

Since relaunching in May, the program has enrolled 279 children across St. Martin Parish, representing roughly 8% of eligible children parishwide. Organizers hope that number continues to grow as more families enroll and more community partners get involved.

"It's going to uplift literacy rates here in Saint Martin Parish just propelling students and children into the future with greater purpose and honestly a love for reading, which is all we can ask," Henry said.

Organizers say their long-term goal is to ensure every eligible child in St. Martin Parish has access to free books at home, helping foster a love of reading before they ever step into a classroom.

