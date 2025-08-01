Deadline approaching for Henderson residents to claim new mailboxes

ST. MARTIN PARISH — Nearly two years after the U.S. Postal Service removed Henderson’s post office, residents still travel to Breaux Bridge to collect their mail. But with a newly installed cluster of more than 130 mailboxes at the park, that may finally change—if residents act fast.

“We’re right at two years that the post office has been removed from the town and we still have to go get our mail in Breaux Bridge,” said Henderson Mayor Sherbin Collette.

To receive mail in the new cluster boxes, residents must pick up and complete an application at the Breaux Bridge Post Office. Collette says that those who continue using their PO boxes in Breaux Bridge without transitioning will be charged a monthly fee.

“If everybody that has mail that’s going to Breaux Bridge doesn't correct it there and let the mail come here, they’re gonna start charging them ten dollars a month for the box,” he said.

That $10 monthly charge could impact many, especially older residents who rely on others for transportation.

“Realistically for a lot of people that live in the area who are elderly and unable to even get to the post office in the first place are really experiencing a lot of difficulties trying to get this process going,” said Victorian Cooke, a Henderson resident.

Cooke, who has lived in town for a year, says the existing system has been frustrating.

“I do not intend to keep the PO box,” she said. “It’s more of a pain than it is helpful.”

KATC first reported on Henderson’s mail challenges last September, when Collette was working to convert the old City Hall into a post office. While that plan didn’t pan out, the cluster mailboxes were installed two months ago as a workaround.

The deadline to submit the application is August 31. Mayor Collette says he’s requested an extension but has not yet received confirmation. If residents miss the deadline and haven’t secured a PO box, their mail could be sent back to sender.

“It’s hard for me to answer anything,” he said. “Only thing I know, August 31st you better have your paperwork done or you’re not gonna get your mail.”

