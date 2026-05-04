Crowds celebrate final day of Breaux Bridge Crawfish Festival

ST. MARTIN PARISH (BREAUX BRIDGE) — The 66th annual Crawfish Festival in Breaux Bridge wrapped up Sunday, drawing crowds for a final day of food, music and tradition in St. Martin Parish.

After early concerns about weather conditions, organizers worked quickly to prepare the grounds at Parc Hardy.

Crews spent Friday night ensuring the area was ready, including pumping water from low-lying spots to accommodate vendors and visitors.

By Sunday, the festival was in full swing, with long lines forming for one of the event’s main attractions—freshly boiled crawfish.

“I like everything about it,” said 10-year-old Emmett Branch, attending the festival for the first time. “It’s spicy, sweet sometimes. I just like everything about it.”

The festival, now in its 66th year, offered a mix of live music, local food and family-friendly activities, appealing to both newcomers and longtime attendees.

For St. Martin Parish native Angelique Bernard, the event carries decades of personal memories.

“I grew up with my grandmother living on Main Street. I rode in the parade in 1969,” Bernard said. “Ever since then, the love of having my mom’s family on that street and participating in the Crawfish Festival has always been something I’ve loved.”

Festival grounds closed at 4:00 p.m. Sunday, marking the end of this year’s celebration. Organizers and attendees alike are already looking ahead to next year’s event.